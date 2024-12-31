Nitish Reddy vs Hardik Pandya: Stats comparison after 4 Tests

Nitish Reddy has scored 294 runs at an average of 49 after 4 Tests
Hardik Pandya scored 272 runs at an average of 54.4 after 4 Tests
Nitish Reddy has hit one century and zero fifties after 4 Tests
Hardik Pandya hit one century and two fifties after 4 Tests
Nitish Reddy's highest score after 4 Tests so far is 114
Hardik Pandya's highest score after 4 Tests was 108
Nitish Reddy has picked up 3 wickets in 4 Tests so far at an average of 49.33
Hardik Pandya picked 7 wickets at an average of 25 after 4 Tests
Nitish Reddy has taken 2 catches after 4 Tests so far
Hardik Pandya took 4 catches after 4 Test matches of his career.
Next : Virat Kohli's Test record in 2024 - One century and 24.52 batting average
Click to read more..