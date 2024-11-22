All you need to know about Nitish Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy has made his Test debut for India in Perth in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Nitish has scored 779 runs in 21 first-class matches with one century and two fifties. He also has 56 first-class wickets and two five-wicket hauls.
Nitish Reddy has scored 90 runs in three T20Is for India with one fifty and a highest score of 74 vs Bangladesh.
Nitish Reddy has also claimed three wickets in T20Is for Team India.
Nitish Reddy has accumulated 303 runs in 15 IPL games.
Nitish Reddy has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 6 crore
Nitish Reddy has three wickets in the IPL to his credit
