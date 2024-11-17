Nitish to debut, Rohit-Shubman OUT; India's probable playing XI for Perth Test

1. In-form youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal to open for India in Perth
2. Uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran to open with Jaiswal
3. The struggling KL Rahul to take the No.3 role in the absence of injured Shubman Gill
4. Virat Kohli to play in his regular No.4 role
5. Rishabh Pant to don the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of Dhruv Jurel
6. Sarfaraz Khan faces tough competition from Dhurv Jurel for the No.6 role
7. Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be preferred over Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar due to his batting skills
8. The batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to make his Test debut in Perth
9. Akash Deep might start ahead of Mohammed Siraj
10. The premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will captain team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma
11. Prasidh Krishna is likely to be India's 3rd pace option for the Perth Test
