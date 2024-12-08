Nitish Kumar Reddy joins Sunil Gavaskar and MS Dhoni in historic record lists

Nitish Kumar Reddy has got off to an impressive start to his Test career
Reddy has contributed decent scores in both the Test matches against Australia Down Under
The all-rounder has joined the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and MS Dhoni in a couple of major record lists just after four innings with the bat
Reddy has become only the second Indian after Gavaskar to top score for India in three of his first four innings in the format
He made identical 42 in both the innings in Adelaide and 41 and 38 in Perth. Barring the 38, all three were the highest scores for India in the innings
Reddy has also become the fourth Indian after MS Dhoni, Chandu Borde and R Ashwin to top score in both innings while batting at No.7 or lower in a Test match
