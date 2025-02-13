Rajat Patidar made his debut in IPL 2021 and has never played for any other franchise.
In the 2021 season, Patidar played only four games, scoring 71 runs at a strike rate of 114.51.
Patidar was released ahead of the mega-auction and went unsold in 2022.
RCB signed him as Luvnith Sisodia's replacement. In that 2022 season, he played eight matches, scoring 333 runs at a strike rate of 152.75.
Patidar missed the entire IPL 2023 season owing to Achilles Heel injury.
He returned to the 2024 edition and scored 395 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 177.13
In the 2024 season, he scored five half-centuries and played a crucial role in helping RCB qualify for the playoffs.
Overall, Patidar played only 27 matches in the IPL, scoring 799 runs at a strike rate of 158.84.
He was announced as RCB captain for IPL 2025.
