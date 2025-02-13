 Rajat Patidar IPL stats

Rajat Patidar made his debut in IPL 2021 and has never played for any other franchise.

In the 2021 season, Patidar played only four games, scoring 71 runs at a strike rate of 114.51.

Patidar was released ahead of the mega-auction and went unsold in 2022.

RCB signed him as Luvnith Sisodia's replacement. In that 2022 season, he played eight matches, scoring 333 runs at a strike rate of 152.75.

Patidar missed the entire IPL 2023 season owing to Achilles Heel injury.

He returned to the 2024 edition and scored 395 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 177.13

In the 2024 season, he scored five half-centuries and played a crucial role in helping RCB qualify for the playoffs.

Overall, Patidar played only 27 matches in the IPL, scoring 799 runs at a strike rate of 158.84.

He was announced as RCB captain for IPL 2025.

