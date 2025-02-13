List of captains to win ICC Champions Trophy

Hansie Cronje-led South Africa beat West Indies by four wickets to win the Champions Trophy (then International Cup) in 1998.
Stephen Fleming-led New Zealand defeated India by four wickets to win the Champions Trophy (then ICC knockouts) in 2000.
India and Sri Lanka shared the Champions Trophy in 2002 as the final was called off due to rain. Sourav Ganguly, India captain and Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka captain posed with the trophy.
Brian Lara was the West Indies captain when they defeated England to win the Champions Trophy in 2004.
Ricky Ponting-led Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets to win the Champions Trophy in 2006.
Ricky Ponting and Australia went on to win the Champions Trophy in 2009. They defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the summit clash.
India clinched their second Champions Trophy in 2013. MS Dhoni-led side defeated England by five runs.
Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side defeated India by 180 runs to win the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy.
