 Neeraj Chopra's performance in 2024

Image Source : Getty Images

Doha Diamond League: Finished second with a throw of 88.36m

National Federation Senior Athletics Competition: Finished first with a throw of 82.27m (Bhuvneshwar, India)

Paavo Nurmi Games: Finished first with a throw of 85.97m in Turku, Finland

Paris Olympics: Silver with a throw of 89.45m

Lausanne Diamond League: Finished 2nd with a throw of 89.49m

Neeraj Chopra was forced to part ways with his long-time coach and mentor Klaus Bartonietz after the latter decided to retire

Neeraj Chopra has a new coach in the form of Jan Zelezny

Will Neeraj breach the 90m mark in 2025?

