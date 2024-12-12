Neeraj Chopra's performance in 2024

Doha Diamond League: Finished second with a throw of 88.36m
National Federation Senior Athletics Competition: Finished first with a throw of 82.27m (Bhuvneshwar, India)
Paavo Nurmi Games: Finished first with a throw of 85.97m in Turku, Finland
Paris Olympics: Silver with a throw of 89.45m
Lausanne Diamond League: Finished 2nd with a throw of 89.49m
Neeraj Chopra was forced to part ways with his long-time coach and mentor Klaus Bartonietz after the latter decided to retire
Neeraj Chopra has a new coach in the form of Jan Zelezny
Will Neeraj breach the 90m mark in 2025?
