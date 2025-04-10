MS Dhoni's record as captain in IPL

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni will once again lead CSK in IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the tournament.
Dhoni has led 226 times in the IPL.
Out of 226 matches, Dhoni has won 113 matches.
He has lost 91 matches as captain.
2 matches ended in no result.
He has a win percentage of 58.84, the highest by any captain who has led at least seven matches in the tournament.
Dhoni has scored 4660 runs as IPL captain.
