List of captains of all 6 teams for PSL 2025

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to kick off in Rawalpindi with the defending champions Islamabad United taking on the Lahore Qalandars in the opener on April 11
Shadab Khan will continue to lead Islamabad United in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League after leading the franchise to their third title last year
Mohammad Rizwan will be captaining the Multan Sultans yet again as the sides hopes to go one better this time around
Babar Azam will be in charge of the Peshawar Zalmi and with the availability of the overseas players improving, the Men in Yellow will be keen to go all the way
Shaheen Afridi will continue to lead the Lahore Qalandars after leading the side to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023
Saud Shakeel was named the new skipper for the Quetta Gladiators as the 2019 champions move away from the shadows of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Rilee Rossouw was the Gladiators' skipper last season
David Warner will be the only overseas captain amongst six teams after being named to lead the Karachi Kings. Warner will take over from Shan Masood, who led the side last year
