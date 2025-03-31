MS Dhoni's record in each batting position in IPL

MS Dhoni's batting positions have been the major talking point in IPL 2025
Here is his record at each position in the Indian cash-rich league
MS Dhoni at No.3 - Innings: 8, Runs scored: 196, Average: 32.66, SR: 124.84, 50s: 1
MS Dhoni at No.4 - Innings: 66, Runs scored: 1560, Average: 36.27, SR: 138.05, 50s: 5
MS Dhoni at No.5 - Innings: 73, Runs scored: 1955, Average: 47.68, SR: 144.49, 50s: 11
MS Dhoni at No.6 - Innings: 50, Runs scored: 974, Average: 33.58, SR: 121.44, 50s: 5
MS Dhoni at No.7 - Innings: 22, Runs scored: 377, Average: 31.41, SR: 129.55, 50s: 2
MS Dhoni at No.8 - Innings: 11, Runs scored: 197, Average: 65.66, SR: 216.48, 50s: 0
MS Dhoni at No.9 - Innings: 2, Runs scored: 30, Average: 30, SR: 176.47, 50s: 0
