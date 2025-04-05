 MS Dhoni&#039;s record as IPL captain

MS Dhoni's record as IPL captain

Image Source : PTI

MS Dhoni has led CSK and RPS in 226 matches in IPL

Image Source : AP

Dhoni has won 133 matches as a skipper and is the most successful captain in this aspect

Image Source : AP

He has suffered 91 losses as captain in the Indian cash-rich league

Image Source : AP

Dhoni has led CSK in 212 matches in the IPL and has won 128 of those

Image Source : AP

Dhoni has suffered 82 losses as the captain of CSK

Image Source : AP

The former India skipper has led CSK to a joint-equal five IPL titles

Image Source : AP

Dhoni has made 4660 runs as captain in IPL, 4376 of which came while leading CSK, while the remaining came during his leadership at RPS

Image Source : AP

Dhoni has hit 22 scores of fifty or more as captain of CSK and RPS

Image Source : AP

He has five ducks as captain in the IPL

Image Source : AP

Next : 4 Players to be retired out in IPL

Click to read more..