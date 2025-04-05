MS Dhoni's record as IPL captain

MS Dhoni has led CSK and RPS in 226 matches in IPL
Dhoni has won 133 matches as a skipper and is the most successful captain in this aspect
He has suffered 91 losses as captain in the Indian cash-rich league
Dhoni has led CSK in 212 matches in the IPL and has won 128 of those
Dhoni has suffered 82 losses as the captain of CSK
The former India skipper has led CSK to a joint-equal five IPL titles
Dhoni has made 4660 runs as captain in IPL, 4376 of which came while leading CSK, while the remaining came during his leadership at RPS
Dhoni has hit 22 scores of fifty or more as captain of CSK and RPS
He has five ducks as captain in the IPL
