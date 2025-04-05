 4 Players to be retired out in IPL

Image Source : BCCI/IPL, PTI

Tilak Varma was retired out after his struggle in the LSG vs MI clash in IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

Tilak scored 25 from 23 balls in the 204-run chase, before he was pulled out by MI

Image Source : PTI

Here is a list of players to be retired out in IPL history

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

1 - Ravi Ashwin: Ashwin was retired out during RR's clash against LSG in 2022

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2 - Atharva Taide: Taide was retired out during PBKS' clash against DC in 2023

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

3 - Sai Sudharsan: Sudharsan was retired out during GT's clash against MI in 2023

Image Source : PTI

4 - Tilak Varma: Tilak became the fourth batter to be retired out during MI's clash against LSG in 2025

Image Source : PTI

