4 Players to be retired out in IPL

Tilak Varma was retired out after his struggle in the LSG vs MI clash in IPL 2025
Tilak scored 25 from 23 balls in the 204-run chase, before he was pulled out by MI
Here is a list of players to be retired out in IPL history
1 - Ravi Ashwin: Ashwin was retired out during RR's clash against LSG in 2022
2 - Atharva Taide: Taide was retired out during PBKS' clash against DC in 2023
3 - Sai Sudharsan: Sudharsan was retired out during GT's clash against MI in 2023
4 - Tilak Varma: Tilak became the fourth batter to be retired out during MI's clash against LSG in 2025
Next : Most balls faced by a batter in powerplay in IPL
Click to read more..