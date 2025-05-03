1 - Vijay Shankar: Shankar has not done much with the bat as he has made only 118 runs in 6 matches. He has not bowled a single ball
2 - Deepak Hooda: Hooda has not been good with the bat too, having made only 31 runs in 5 matches
3 - Rahul Tripathi: Tripathi has struggled big time with the willow too, having made only 55 runs from 5 matches
4 - Ravi Ashwin: Ashwin's impact has been far limited too, as he has taken only 5 wickets in 7 matches
5 - Sam Curran: Apart from an 88, Curran has been far from his best in 2025 with only 109 runs and 0 wickets in 4 matches he played
6 - Devon Conway: Conway has been sparsely used too, and has scored 94 runs in 3 matches
7 - MS Dhoni: At 43, Dhoni might finally bid adieu to the sport after 2025 and CSK might not pick him
