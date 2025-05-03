10 Fastest Indians to score 2000 runs in T20s, Sudharsan breaks Sachin's record

10 - KL Rahul: Rahul took 67 innings to get to 2000 T20 runs
9 - Tilak Varma: Tilak needed 66 innings to get to 2000 runs in T20s
8 - Prashant Chopra: Himachal Pradesh and former Rajasthan Royals batter Prashant Chopra took 66 innings to reach the feat
7 - Rishabh Pant: Pant took 66 innings to get to the mark
6 - Suresh Raina: Raina needed 66 innings to reach 2000 runs
5 - Rajat Patidar: Patidar needed 61 innings to get to the milestone
4 - Devdutt Padikkal: Padikkal needed 61 innings to get to the mark
3 - Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad took 60 innings to get to the 2000-run mark
2 - Sachin Tendulkar: Tendulkar took 59 innings to get to the mark
1 - Sai Sudharsan: Sudharsan took 54 innings to reach 2000 T20 runs
