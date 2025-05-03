 10 Fastest Indians to score 2000 runs in T20s, Sudharsan breaks Sachin&#039;s record

10 Fastest Indians to score 2000 runs in T20s, Sudharsan breaks Sachin's record

10 - KL Rahul: Rahul took 67 innings to get to 2000 T20 runs

9 - Tilak Varma: Tilak needed 66 innings to get to 2000 runs in T20s

8 - Prashant Chopra: Himachal Pradesh and former Rajasthan Royals batter Prashant Chopra took 66 innings to reach the feat

7 - Rishabh Pant: Pant took 66 innings to get to the mark

6 - Suresh Raina: Raina needed 66 innings to reach 2000 runs

5 - Rajat Patidar: Patidar needed 61 innings to get to the milestone

4 - Devdutt Padikkal: Padikkal needed 61 innings to get to the mark

3 - Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad took 60 innings to get to the 2000-run mark

2 - Sachin Tendulkar: Tendulkar took 59 innings to get to the mark

1 - Sai Sudharsan: Sudharsan took 54 innings to reach 2000 T20 runs

