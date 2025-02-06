 Most wickets in India vs England ODIs, Jadeja creates record

9 - Mohammed Shami: 26 wickets in 16 matches in India vs England ODIs

8 - Kapil Dev: 28 wickets in 23 matches in India vs England ODIs

7 - Steven Finn: 28 wickets in 17 matches in India vs England ODIs

6 - Ravichandran Ashwin: 35 wickets in 23 matches in India vs England ODIs

5 - Javagal Srinath: 35 wickets in 21 matches in India vs England ODIs

4 - Harbhajan Singh: 36 wickets in 23 matches in India vs England ODIs

3 - Andrew Flintoff: 37 wickets in 30 matches in India vs England ODIs

2 - James Anderson: 40 wickets in 31 matches in India vs England ODIs

1 - Ravindra Jadeja: 42 wickets in 27 matches in India vs England ODIs

