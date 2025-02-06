Most wickets in India vs England ODIs, Jadeja creates record

9 - Mohammed Shami: 26 wickets in 16 matches in India vs England ODIs
8 - Kapil Dev: 28 wickets in 23 matches in India vs England ODIs
7 - Steven Finn: 28 wickets in 17 matches in India vs England ODIs
6 - Ravichandran Ashwin: 35 wickets in 23 matches in India vs England ODIs
5 - Javagal Srinath: 35 wickets in 21 matches in India vs England ODIs
4 - Harbhajan Singh: 36 wickets in 23 matches in India vs England ODIs
3 - Andrew Flintoff: 37 wickets in 30 matches in India vs England ODIs
2 - James Anderson: 40 wickets in 31 matches in India vs England ODIs
1 - Ravindra Jadeja: 42 wickets in 27 matches in India vs England ODIs
