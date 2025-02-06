Rohit Sharma ODI stats before and after 2016

Star India batter Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut in 2007 and played 153 ODIs till 2016.
In these 153 ODIs, Rohit scored 5131 runs.
Since 2017, Rohit played 113 ODI matches.
In these 113 ODIs, Rohit scored 5737 runs.
From 2007 to 2016, Rohit batted at an average of 41.37 and had a strike rate of 84.43 in ODIs.
From 2017 to 2025, Rohit had an average of 58.54 in ODIs and batted at a strike rate of 100.91.
Rohit hit 10 centuries and 29 half-centuries in the 2007-2016 period.
The current India captain hit 21 centuries and 28 half-centuries in ODIs since 2017.
Next : Most wickets for India across formats
Click to read more..