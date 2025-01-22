 Arshdeep Singh clinched two wickets in the first T20I against England. With that, he picked up 97 wickets in T20I cricket and became India's leading wicket-taker in the format.

With 96 wickets to his name, Yuzvendra Chahal stands second on the list of most wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar played 87 T20I matches and clinched 90 wickets. He is joint-third on the list.

Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets against England in the first T20I to complete 90 wickets. He is tied with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third place.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up 89 wickets in 70 games. He is fifth on the list of most wickets by an Indian in T20I cricket.

With 72 wickets to his name in 65 games, Ravi Ashwin is sixth on the list.

Kuldeep Yadav clinched 69 wickets in 40 matches and is seventh on the list.

Axar Patel picked up two wickets against England at Eden Gardens. He now has 67 wickets to his name and is eighth on the list.

