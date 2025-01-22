The first T20I between India and England on January 22, 2024 will be the 12th T20I game that the City of Joy will host
Teams won five times by batting first at Eden Gardens, while six times by batting second.
The Men in Blue played seven T20I matches at the stadium.
India won six out of the seven matches they played in the stadium
They only lost to England on October 29, 2011
India played their last T20I game in Eden Gardens against West Indies in February 2022
The Rohit Sharma-led side won the game by 17 runs.
Eden Gardens also hosted the 2016 T20 World Cup
West Indies defeated England in the summit clash to win the prestigious trophy
