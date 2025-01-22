 Eden Gardens hosted 11 T20I matches so far

Eden Gardens hosted 11 T20I matches so far

Image Source : X/The West Bengal Index

The first T20I between India and England on January 22, 2024 will be the 12th T20I game that the City of Joy will host

Image Source : X/Nakshatra

Teams won five times by batting first at Eden Gardens, while six times by batting second.

Image Source : Gettty

The Men in Blue played seven T20I matches at the stadium.

Image Source : Getty

India won six out of the seven matches they played in the stadium

Image Source : Getty

They only lost to England on October 29, 2011

Image Source : Getty

India played their last T20I game in Eden Gardens against West Indies in February 2022

Image Source : Getty

The Rohit Sharma-led side won the game by 17 runs.

Image Source : X/The West Bengal Index

Eden Gardens also hosted the 2016 T20 World Cup

Image Source : Getty

West Indies defeated England in the summit clash to win the prestigious trophy

Image Source : Getty

Next : Highest number of total fours and sixes hit in T20 cricket

Click to read more..