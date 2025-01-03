 Most wickets as captain in international cricket, Cummins joins Kapil Dev; 3 Pakistanis on the list

Most wickets as captain in international cricket, Cummins joins Kapil Dev; 3 Pakistanis on the list

Image Source : Getty/ICC X

Australian skipper Pat Cummins became the ninth captain in international cricket history to complete 150 wickets across formats after a couple of wickets against India at the SCG in the first innings. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : Getty

Imran Khan (Pakistan) - 318 wickets in 188 innings

Image Source : ICC X

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 265 wickets in 154 innings

Image Source : ICC X

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) - 246 wickets in 159 innings

Image Source : Getty

Shaun Pollock (South Africa, ICC, Africa XI) - 238 wickets in 147 innings

Image Source : Getty

Jason Holder (West Indies) - 203 wickets in 148 innings

Image Source : Getty

Kapil Dev (India) - 202 wickets in 131 innings

Image Source : ICC X

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 196 wickets in 134 innings

Image Source : Getty

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 164 wickets in 88 innings

Image Source : Getty

Next : Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli - Captaincy record after 24 Test matches

Click to read more..