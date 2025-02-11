 Most runs in ODIs at Narendra Modi Stadium

Most runs in ODIs at Narendra Modi Stadium

Image Source : Getty

Rohit Sharma played seven matches in Motera, scoring 354 runs at an average of 50.57.

Image Source : Getty

Rahul Dravid scored 342 runs in five matches at an average of 114.

Image Source : Getty

Chris Gayle scored 316 runs in four matches at an average of 79 in Motera.

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli scored 246 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.33 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Image Source : Getty

Sachin Tendulkar scored 215 runs in five matches at an average of 43.

Image Source : Getty

Former captain Sourav Ganguly scored 190 runs in three matches at an average of 63.33.

Image Source : Getty

Ricky Ponting scored 185 runs in three matches at an average of 61.66.

Image Source : Getty

Ramnaresh Sarwan scored 181 runs in four matches at an average of 90.50.

Image Source : Getty

Kumar Sangakkara scored 180 runs in four matches at an average of 45 in Motera.

Image Source : Getty

Yuvraj Singh scored 169 runs in six matches at an average of 42.25.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Virat Kohli in his last 10 ODI innings

Click to read more..