Most runs in ODIs at Narendra Modi Stadium

Rohit Sharma played seven matches in Motera, scoring 354 runs at an average of 50.57.
Rahul Dravid scored 342 runs in five matches at an average of 114.
Chris Gayle scored 316 runs in four matches at an average of 79 in Motera.
Virat Kohli scored 246 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.33 at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Sachin Tendulkar scored 215 runs in five matches at an average of 43.
Former captain Sourav Ganguly scored 190 runs in three matches at an average of 63.33.
Ricky Ponting scored 185 runs in three matches at an average of 61.66.
Ramnaresh Sarwan scored 181 runs in four matches at an average of 90.50.
Kumar Sangakkara scored 180 runs in four matches at an average of 45 in Motera.
Yuvraj Singh scored 169 runs in six matches at an average of 42.25.
