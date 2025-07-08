Most runs in a series by a captain in Tests, Shubman Gill can create history

Don Bradman - 810 runs in five Tests vs Australia in 1936-37.
Graham Gooch - 752 runs in three matches vs India in 1990.
Sunil Gavaskar - 732 runs in six matches vs West Indies in 1978-79
David Gower - 732 runs in six matches vs Australia in 1985.
Gary Sobers - 722 runs in five matches vs England in 1966.
Don Bradman - 715 runs in five matches vs India in 1947-48.
Graeme Smith - 714 runs in five matches vs England in 2003.
Greg Chappell - 702 runs in six matches vs West Indies in 1975-76.
Steve Smith - 685 runs in five matches vs England in 2017-18.
Shubman Gill stands at number 22 on the list with 585 runs in two matches vs England. He is 225 runs behind Bradman on the list.
