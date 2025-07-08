 10 Indian players to score a Test century at Lord&#039;s

10 Indian players to score a Test century at Lord's

Dilip Vengsarkar scored 3 centuries, scoring 508 runs in 8 innings

Mohammad Azharuddin played three Tests at Lord's and scored one century. Overall, he scored 221 runs at the venue.

Vinoo Mankad is also one of the Indian centurions at Lord's in two Test matches he played.

Ravi Shastri scored 160 runs at Lord's in Tests and 100 of them came in one innings.

Gundappa Viswanath played four Test matches at Lord's and scored one century, scoring 113 runs in the innings.

Ajit Agarkar scored a century in a Test played in 2002, scoring 109 runs

Ajinkya Rahane played a brisk knock of 103 runs in the 2014 Test match against England at Lord's.

Sourav Ganguly played three Tests at Lord's and scored 210 runs with a century to his name

Rahul Dravid played four Test matches at Lord's and scored 354 runs at an average of 59 with the best score of unbeaten 103. This three-figure score remained Dravid's only century at the venue

KL Rahul scored 129 runs in the 2021 Lord's Test match against England.

