Triple century and wickets in the same Test; Wiaan Mulder joins an Indian on elite list

Wiaan Mulder smashed the highest Test score by a South African cricketer and entered the top 10 on the leaderboard of highest individual scores. Mulder, who is the captain for South Africa in the second Test against Zimbabwe, declared the innings when he was unbeaten on 367, to let the record of the highest-ever Test score remain with Brian Lara.
Mulder became the first cricketer in the world to have a 350-plus score and take a wicket in the same match as he dismissed a couple of Zimbabwe batters in the first innings and can add to his tally in the second with South Africa enforcing a follow-on. Take a look at the list of players with a triple ton and wickets to their name in the same Test-
Sanath Jayasuriya amassed a whopping 340 opening the innings in the infamous 952/6 declared clash against India in 1997. Jayasuriya also picked up three Indian wickets during the match.
Graham Gooch during the 1990 Lord's Test against was scoring runs for fun as he smashed a triple century in the first innings and a hundred in the second while also taking the wicket of Sanjay Manjrekar while bowling.
Michael Clarke went on a rampage against India, amassing an unbeaten 329 in the 2012 Sydney Test, playing a crucial role in Australia winning the Test match by an innings. Clarke also picked up the big wicket of Sachin Tendulkar during India's second innings.
Virender Sehwag, who has a couple of triple centuries to his name, has the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Tests (319) when he pummeled the South African attack in Chennai in 2008. Sehwag also took a wicket of Mark Boucher in the first innings.
In the drawn Test at St John's in 2005, a young Chris Gayle smashed a historic 317 in response of South Africa's 588/6 declared in the first innings. Gayle had also accounted for Herschelle Gibbs' wicket in the first innings.
