Most expensive over in WPL history, Deepti Sharma breaks unwanted record

Deepti Sharma bowled the most expensive over in WPL history as Sneh Rana took her to the cleaners smashing three sixes and a couple of fours as the UP Warriorz's skipper was taken for 28 runs against RCB. Take a look at the full list-
Image Source : BCCI/WPL
25 runs (wd,1,1,6,4,6,6) - Tanuja Kanwer (GG vs RCB) - Mumbai CCI, 2023
24 runs (6,wd,2,4,wd,4,6) - Annabel Sutherland (GG vs UPW) - Navi Mumbai, 2023
24 runs (0,6,4,4,6,4) - Ash Gardner (GG vs RCB) - Mumbai CCI, 2023
24 runs (4,0,6,4,4,6) - Sneh Rana (GG vs MI) - Delhi, 2024
23 runs (1,4,6,4,4,4) - Preeti Bose (RCB vs GG) - Mumbai CCI, 2023
23 runs (4,wd,6,4,4,4,0) - Ash Gardner (GG vs RCB) - Vadodara, 2025
23 runs (1,0,6,6,4,6) - Shikha Pandey (DC vs UPW) - Vadodara, 2025
