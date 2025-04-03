 Most defeats at a ground in IPL

Delhi Capitals lost 44 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost 44 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost 37 matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians lost 33 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings lost 30 matches at the I.S Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost 22 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings lost 20 matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

