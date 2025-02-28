Mohammed Shami vs Matt Henry: Stats comparison after 89 ODIs

Mohammed Shami picked 162 wickets after playing 89 ODIs of his career
Matt Henry has picked up 158 wickets so far after 89 ODIs
Shami's bowling average after playing 89 ODIs was just 25.75
Henry's bowling average after 89 ODIs is 25.37
Shami had bowled 45 maiden overs by the time he played 89 ODIs of his career
Henry has so far bowled 57 maiden overs in 89 ODIs of his career
Shami picked 9 four-wicket and 1 five-wicket hauls in his first 89 ODIs.
Henry has picked 12 four-wicket hauls and 2 five-wicket hauls after 89 ODIs so far.
Shami's bowling strike rate after 89 ODIs was impeccable 27.5
Henry's bowling strike rate after 89 ODIs is 29.3
Next : Most semi-final appearances in ICC tournaments
Click to read more..