Chris Gayle vs Virat Kohli - Statistical comparison after 14 innings in Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli smashed his 51st ODI century and his first in the Champions Trophy as the Indian great put his hand up in the crunch encounter against the arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.
Image Source : AP
Kohli went past the likes of Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid and Joe Root to be the seventh highest run-getter in CT history. But he is still a few runs away from eclipsing the leading run-getter, Chris Gayle
Image Source : Getty
In 14 innings (of 15 matches), Kohli has 651 runs to his name in the Champions Trophy averaging 93, including one hundred and five half-centuries
Image Source : Getty
Playing in his fourth and probably his final Champions Trophy, Kohli still needs 141 runs to surpass Gayle and he is going to play at least a couple of more games. If his numbers are compared with those of Gayle after 14 innings, he is ahead of the West Indian opener in terms of average and strike rate but the left-hander has scored a few extra runs
Image Source : Getty
Chris Gayle played 17 matches in the Champions Trophy and has 791 runs to his name, with fairly being ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli and Joe Root, the only ones seemed to be chasing him among active cricketers, as of now
Image Source : Getty
If his stats are looked at after 14 innings, Gayle has 695 runs to his name at an average of 57.91, while striking at 86, a smidgen lower than Kohli's 90 but is ahead of his former RCB teammate in terms of runs
Image Source : Getty
Gayle has the joint-highest number of centuries in the competition (3), alongside Shikhar Dhawan and Sourav Ganguly while scoring a solitary fifty. Gayle's highest was 133*, which came in the 2006 edition against South Africa in Jaipur
Image Source : Getty
Gayle is ahead of Kohli at this point both after 14 innings and overall stats and the Indian batter will have to score at least one more century to be able to get ahead of the West Indies legend, while hoping that India get to the final and he gets one more game to attempt at breaking his record
Image Source : Getty
Next : Most semi-final appearances in ICC tournaments