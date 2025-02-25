 Mohammed Shami vs Jasprit Bumrah: Stats comparison after 89 ODIs

Mohammed Shami picked 162 wickets after 89 ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah has so far picked 149 wickets after 89 ODIs

Shami's bowling average after 89 ODIs was 25.75

Bumrah's bowling average after 89 ODIs is 23.55.

Shami bowled 45 maiden overs in 89 ODIs

Bumrah has so far bowled 57 maiden overs after 89 ODIs

Shami picked 9 four-wicket hauls and 1 five-wicket haul in 89 ODIs

Bumrah has so far picked 6 four-wicket hauls and 2 five-wicket hauls

Shami's bowling strike rate after 89 ODIs was 27.5

Bumrah's bowling strike-rate after 89 ODIs is 30.7

