Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - Stats comparison after 299 ODI matches

One of the best batters of this generation, after 299 ODIs, Virat Kohli has scored 14,085 runs to his name in the format.
On the other hand, Ricky Ponting had amassed 11,031 runs to his name in the ODI format.
Out of the 299 ODIs, Kohli has featured in 287 innings and the ace India batter has managed to maintain an average of 58.20 runs.
Out of the 299 ODIs, Ponting featured in 290 innings and the former Aussie skipper maintained an average of 43.25 runs.
As for centuries, Virat Kohli leads the pack with 51 ODI centuries in 299 matches.
Ricky Ponting, on the other hand amassed 26 centuries to his name after 299 ODI matches.
As for half centuries, Kohli has amassed 73 50s after 299 ODI matches.
Ponting, after 299 ODI matches had scored 63 half centuries to his name.
As for ducks, throughout his ODI career of 299 matches, Kohli has been dismissed on a duck 16 times.
On the other hand, Ricky Ponting after having played 299 ODI matches had been dismissed on a duck 17 times.
