 Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah: Stats comparison after 47 matches in IPL

Starc has so far picked 61 wickets after 47 matches in IPL

Bumrah picked 46 wickets after 47 matches in IPL

Starc played for three teams - RCB, KKR and DC - in 47 IPL matches

Bumrah played only Mumbai Indians in his first 47 matches in IPL

Starc's bowling average after 47 IPL matches is 22.21.

Bumrah's bowling average after 47 IPL matches was 30.45

Starc has so far picked 2 four-wicket hauls and 1 five-wicket haul after 47 IPL matches

Bumrah didn't pick a four or five-wicket haul in 47 IPL matches

Starc's best bowling figures after 47 IPL matches are 5/35

Bumrah's best bowling figures after 47 IPL matches were 3/7

