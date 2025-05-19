List of temporary replacements in IPL 2025

The IPL has allowed the franchises to replace their unavailable stars with temporary replacements as the tournament continues after its suspension. However, the temporary replacements will not be available for retention in the IPL 2026 mini auction.
1. Mumbai Indians roped in Richard Gleeson in the place of Ryan Rickelton
2. Mumbai Indians also brought in Jonny Bairstow as a replacement for Will Jacks
3. Gujarat Titans roped in Kusal Mendis as a temporary replacement for Jos Buttler.
4. Kolkata Knight Riders brought in Madhya Pradesh's Shivam Shukla as a replacement for Rovman Powell.
5. Blessing Muzarabani has been brought in as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi in Royal Challengers Bengaluru
6. Punjab Kings replaced Lockie Ferguson with New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson
7. Lucknow Super Giants brought in Will O'Rourke in the place of Mayank Yadav.
8. Delhi Capitals replaced Jake Fraser-McGurk with Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman
