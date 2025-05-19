Indians to get out to Blessing Muzarabani most times

Blessing Muzarabani is one of Zimbabwe's best bowlers and is set to play for RCB in IPL 2025. He has been signed by the franchise as Lungi Ngidi's replacement for the playoffs.
Muzarabani is known to trouble the best batters. In his career, he has also dismissed some of the top Indian players.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has got out to Muzarabani 2 times in three innings in international cricket.
Shubman Gill has also got out to Muzarabani 2 times in 5 innings.
Muzarabani dismissed Abhishek Sharma once in two innings
Sanju Samson has also been dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani once in 2 innings
Rohit Sharma also got out to Muzarabani once during his career.
