List of captains from 2017 Champions Trophy, only 3 to feature in 2025 edition

Team Bangladesh was led by Mashrafe Mortaza who is now retired
Virat Kohli led Team India in 2017 and is set to feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy
Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy and is likely to miss the squad for the 2025
Kane Williamson led New Zealand in 2017 and is also part of the team for the 2025 Champions Trophy
Angelo Mathews led Sri Lanka in the 2017 Champions Trophy and will not feature in the 2025 edition due to his team's absent
Steve Smith was captain of Australia in 2017 and is set to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy
Eoin Morgan led England in the 2017 edition and now has retired from cricket
South Africa was led by captain AB de Villiers in the 2017 Champions Trophy who is now retired
