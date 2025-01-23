Kylian Mbappe has scored 18 goals in 30 matches he has played this season.
Brazilian Vini Jr. has scored 16 goals in 26 matches he played this season.
Mbappe has scored 12 goals in La Liga and has two assists to his name.
Vini Jr. has scored eight goals in La Liga and has seven assists to his name.
Mbappe has scored three goals in the UEFA Champions League and assisted once.
Vini Jr. scored seven goals in the UEFA Champions League and assisted once.
Mbappe has one goal each in Super Copa and Copa Del Rey.
Vini Jr. has scored once in Copa Del Rey and assisted one each in Super Copa and UEFA Super Cup.
Mbappe has played 2425 minutes this season.
Vini Jr. has played 2104 minutes this season.
