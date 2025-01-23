 U19 World Cup batchmates of Arshdeep Singh

Prithvi Shaw was captain of India U19 team with Arshdeep being his teammate.

Harry Brook was the captain of England U19 when Arshdeep played the World Cup in 2018.

Shubman Gill was also Arshdeep Singh's teammate in U19 WC 2018.

Rachin Ravindra was part of New Zealand team in U19 WC 2018 which Arshdeep played.

Shaheen Afridi played for Pakistan U19 in 2018 World Cup, just like Arshdeep Singh did for India.

Kamindu Mendis was Sri Lanka's captain when Arshdeep Singh was part of U19 WC 2018.

Abhishek Sharma was one of the top performers for India U19 and the teammate of Arshdeep Singh in 2018 WC.

