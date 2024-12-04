 Kohli vs Williamson vs Root: Stats comparison after 9000 Test runs

Kohli vs Williamson vs Root: Stats comparison after 9000 Test runs

Virat Kohli reached 9000 Test runs in 116 Test matches (197 innings) during 1st Test against New Zealand in October 2024

Kane Williamson crossed 9000 runs in the format in 103 Tests (182 innings) during 1st Test against England recently

Joe Root had reached his 9000 mark in 107 Tests (197 innings) in a Lord's Test against India in 2021

Kohli's average was 48.74 when he touched the 9K mark in the format

Williamson's average reads 54.75 at the time of touching the milestone

Root had an average of 50 when he reached 9000 Test runs

Virat had scored 29 centuries and 31 half-tons to reach 9K runs

Williamson has 32 tons and 37 half tons in his 9K runs

Root had 22 tons and 50 half tons when he reached the mark

Kohli has the most ducks among these three while reaching 9K runs. He has 15 ducks, while Williamson has 11 and Root had 8

