Kohli vs Smith vs Williamson vs Root - Fab 4 Stats comparison

Virat Kohli has played 123 Test matches, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.

Steve Smith has played 116 Test matches, scoring 10271 runs at an average of 56.74.

Kane Williamson represented New Zealand in 105 Tests, scoring 9276 runs at an average of 54.88.

Joe Root played 152 Test matches, scoring 12972 runs at an average of 50.87.

Kohli has 30 hundreds to his name in the longest format and 31 half-centuries.

Steve Smith has hit 36 Test tons and 41 half-centuries in Test cricket.

Kane Williamson scored 33 centuries and 37 half-centuries in Test cricket.

Joe Root has scored 36 Test tons and 65 half-centuries.

