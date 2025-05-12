Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Stats comparison after 123 Test matches

Virat Kohli scored 9230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85.
Sachin Tendulkar scored 10134 runs after 123 Tests at an average of 57.25
Kohli smacked 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 123 Test matches of his career.
Sachin smacked 34 centuries and 41 fifties after 123 Test matches.
Kohli's highest Test score after 123 Tests is 254*
Sachin Tendulkar's highest Test score after 123 Tests was 248*
Kohli remained not out 13 times in 210 innings of his 123 Tests
Sachin remained not out 21 times in 198 innings of his 123 Tests
Kohli bagged 15 ducks after 123 Test matches of his career
Sachin bagged 12 ducks in 123 Test matches of his career
