KL Rahul vs Shreyas Iyer - IPL salary over the years

Hence, evidently, Shreyas Iyer's monetary value has increased compared to Rahul even though the latter's record as a batter is much better, tells you how much premium teams put on you if you are a captain and especially when you have won the IPL title as a leader. Iyer has taken Delhi to a final and won an IPL with KKR and Rahul will hope to achieve that with Delhi this year if he is made the captain

Image Source : AP