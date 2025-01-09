 KL Rahul vs Cheteshwar Pujara - Stats comparison after 100 innings in Test cricket

KL Rahul vs Cheteshwar Pujara - Stats comparison after 100 innings in Test cricket

Image Source : Getty

KL Rahul has so far scored 3257 runs at an average of 33.57 after 100 Test innings

Image Source : Getty

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 4635 runs at an average of 49.30 after 100 Test innings

Image Source : Getty

Rahul has so far hit 8 centuries and 17 fifties in his career after 100 innings in Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Pujara hit 14 centuries and 18 fifties after 100 Test innings of his career

Image Source : Getty

Rahul's best score after 100 Test innings is 199

Image Source : Getty

Pujara's best score after 100 Test innings was 206*

Image Source : Getty

Rahul has faced 6168 balls so far after 100 Test innings

Image Source : Getty

Pujara had faced 9878 balls after 100 Test innings of his career

Image Source : Getty

Rahul has registered 9 ducks after 100 Test innings so far

Image Source : Getty

Pujara had registered only 4 ducks after 100 Test innings.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Jasprit Bumrah vs Ajit Agarkar - Stats comparison after 89 ODIs

Click to read more..