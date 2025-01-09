KL Rahul vs Cheteshwar Pujara - Stats comparison after 100 innings in Test cricket

KL Rahul has so far scored 3257 runs at an average of 33.57 after 100 Test innings
Cheteshwar Pujara scored 4635 runs at an average of 49.30 after 100 Test innings
Rahul has so far hit 8 centuries and 17 fifties in his career after 100 innings in Tests.
Pujara hit 14 centuries and 18 fifties after 100 Test innings of his career
Rahul's best score after 100 Test innings is 199
Pujara's best score after 100 Test innings was 206*
Rahul has faced 6168 balls so far after 100 Test innings
Pujara had faced 9878 balls after 100 Test innings of his career
Rahul has registered 9 ducks after 100 Test innings so far
Pujara had registered only 4 ducks after 100 Test innings.
