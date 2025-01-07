 KL Rahul vs Rahane: Stats comparison after 58 Test matches

KL Rahul has played 58 Test matches, Rahane has featured in 85

Rahul has scored 3257 runs in 58 Test matches

Rahane had made 3759 runs in his first 58 Tests

Rahul's runs have come at an average of 33.57 in 101 innings

Rahane had hit his first 3759 runs at an average of 42.23 in 99 innings

Rahul has eight centuries and 17 half-tons to his name

Rahane had 10 tons and 19 half-tons when he featured in 58 Tests

Rahul has bagged 9 ducks in Tests so far

Rahane had 6 ducks in his first 58 Tests

