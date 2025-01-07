KL Rahul has played 58 Test matches, Rahane has featured in 85
Rahul has scored 3257 runs in 58 Test matches
Rahane had made 3759 runs in his first 58 Tests
Rahul's runs have come at an average of 33.57 in 101 innings
Rahane had hit his first 3759 runs at an average of 42.23 in 99 innings
Rahul has eight centuries and 17 half-tons to his name
Rahane had 10 tons and 19 half-tons when he featured in 58 Tests
Rahul has bagged 9 ducks in Tests so far
Rahane had 6 ducks in his first 58 Tests
