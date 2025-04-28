 KL Rahul vs Ajinkya Rahane: IPL stats comparison after 140 matches

KL Rahul vs Ajinkya Rahane: IPL stats comparison after 140 matches

Image Source : Getty, BCCI/IPL

KL Rahul has played in 140 IPL matches, Rahane has featured in 194 IPL games

Image Source : Getty

Rahul has scored 5047 runs in 131 innings in 140 matches

Image Source : Getty

Rahane had made 3820 runs in 132 innings in 140 matches

Image Source : Getty

Rahul has an average of 46.30 and a strike rate of 135.38

Image Source : Getty

Rahane's average when he played 140 matches was 32.93, while his SR was 121.92

Image Source : Getty

Rahul has hit 40 fifties and 4 centuries till now

Image Source : Getty

Rahane had hit 27 half-tons and 2 tons till his 140 IPL games

Image Source : Getty

Rahul has been dismissed for a duck four times so far

Image Source : Getty

Rahane bagged 11 ducks in his 140 matches

Image Source : Getty

Next : Bowlers with most bowled dismissals in IPL

Click to read more..