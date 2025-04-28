KL Rahul vs Ajinkya Rahane: IPL stats comparison after 140 matches

KL Rahul has played in 140 IPL matches, Rahane has featured in 194 IPL games
Rahul has scored 5047 runs in 131 innings in 140 matches
Rahane had made 3820 runs in 132 innings in 140 matches
Rahul has an average of 46.30 and a strike rate of 135.38
Rahane's average when he played 140 matches was 32.93, while his SR was 121.92
Rahul has hit 40 fifties and 4 centuries till now
Rahane had hit 27 half-tons and 2 tons till his 140 IPL games
Rahul has been dismissed for a duck four times so far
Rahane bagged 11 ducks in his 140 matches
