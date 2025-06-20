KL Rahul's last 10 Test innings against England

 KL Rahul&#039;s last 10 Test innings against England

1. 22 runs in 48 deliveries in Hyderabad

2. 86 runs in 123 deliveries in Hyderabad

3. 46 runs in 101 deliveries at The Oval

4. 17 runs in 44 deliveries at The Oval

5. 8 runs in 54 deliveries in Leeds

6. 0 runs in 4 deliveries in Leeds

7. 5 runs in 30 deliveries at the Lord's Cricket Ground

8. 129 runs in 250 deliveries at the Lord's Cricket Ground

9. 26 runs in 38 deliveries in Nottingham

10. 84 runs in 214 deliveries in Nottingham

