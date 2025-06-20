 Visiting captains with most Test defeats&nbsp;in&nbsp;England

Visiting captains with most Test defeats in England

Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian/Asian Test captain in England, having led the side in as many as 10 matches. Under Kohli, India won three matches in the country, equal to that of Pat Cummins, Ian Chappell and Gary Sobers among others. However, Kohli has also lost the joint-most matches for a visiting captain in England - six. Take a look at full list-

Michael Clarke (Australia) - 6 losses in 10 matches (2 wins, 2 draws)

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 5 losses in 12 matches (3 wins, 4 draws)

Jason Holder (West Indies) - 4 losses in 6 matches (2 wins)

Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) - 4 losses in 7 matches (2 wins, 1 draw)

John Goddard (West Indies) - 4 losses in 9 matches (3 wins, 2 draws)

Allan Border (Australia) - 4 losses in 18 matches (9 wins, 5 draws)

Graeme Smith (12 matches), Pat Cummins (7 matches), Joe Darling and Sir Garfield Sobers, among others, have lost three matches in England each, captaining in Tests

