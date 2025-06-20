Visiting captains with most Test defeats in England

Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian/Asian Test captain in England, having led the side in as many as 10 matches. Under Kohli, India won three matches in the country, equal to that of Pat Cummins, Ian Chappell and Gary Sobers among others. However, Kohli has also lost the joint-most matches for a visiting captain in England - six. Take a look at full list-
Image Source : Getty
Michael Clarke (Australia) - 6 losses in 10 matches (2 wins, 2 draws)
Image Source : Getty
Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 5 losses in 12 matches (3 wins, 4 draws)
Image Source : Getty
Jason Holder (West Indies) - 4 losses in 6 matches (2 wins)
Image Source : Getty
Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) - 4 losses in 7 matches (2 wins, 1 draw)
Image Source : Getty
John Goddard (West Indies) - 4 losses in 9 matches (3 wins, 2 draws)
Image Source : ICC X
Allan Border (Australia) - 4 losses in 18 matches (9 wins, 5 draws)
Image Source : Getty
Graeme Smith (12 matches), Pat Cummins (7 matches), Joe Darling and Sir Garfield Sobers, among others, have lost three matches in England each, captaining in Tests
Image Source : Getty
Next : Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar - stats comparison after 153 Tests