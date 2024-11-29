KL Rahul's record at every batting position in Test cricket

KL Rahul batted at the top for India in the Perth Test against Australia
He looked strong in both the innings, scoring 26 (74) and 77 (176) in both the innings
With Rohit set to return to the Playing XI in Adelaide, Rahul is likely to move down the order
Here is Rahul's batting order at each position he has played in Test cricket
Rahul at No.1 spot: Rahul has batted in 26 matches (41 innings) at No.1. He has scored 1601 runs with 4 centuries at the spot. He has an average of 40.02
Rahul at No.2 spot: Rahul has played 24 matches (36 innings) at No.2. He has 1053 runs at an average of 30.08 with 3 centuries
Rahul at No.3 spot: He has played 4 Tests (5 innings) at No.3. He has 88 runs at an average of 17.60 with one fifty
Rahul at No.4 spot: The star batter has played 1 match (2 innings) at No.4. He has 108 runs, including a fifty. His average at the spot is 54.
Rahul at No.6 spot: Rahul has played 6 matches (9 innings) at No.6. He has scored 234 runs at 29.25. He has 1 century and 1 fifty at the spot
