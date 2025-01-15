Karun Nair vs Shubman Gill - First-class cricket stats comparison

Karun Nair has scored 7637 runs in 109 first-class matches so far
Shubman Gill has scored 4481 runs in 60 first-class matches so far
Karun Nair has a batting average of 48.64 in first-class cricket
Shubman Gill has a batting average of 47.16 in first-class cricket
Karun Nair has registered 20 centuries and 35 fifties in first-class cricket so far
Shubman Gill has registered 13 centuries in 19 first-class cricket
In Tests, Karun Nair has scored 374 runs in 6 innings at an average of 62.33
Shubman Gill has scored 1893 runs in 32 Tests at an average of 35.05
