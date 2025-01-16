Karun Nair's List A records and stats

Karun Nair has featured in 105 List A matches.
He has scored 3013 runs in 95 innings.
He averages 40.17 in the format.
Karun has hit eight tons and 13 half-centuries as well.
He is currently the leading run-scorer of the 2024-25 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
He has played eight matches and scored 752 runs at a strike rate of 125.96.
He has hit 317 boundaries, and 48 sixes and has the highest score of 163* in List A cricket.
