 Karun Nair's List A records and stats

Karun Nair has featured in 105 List A matches.

He has scored 3013 runs in 95 innings.

He averages 40.17 in the format.

Karun has hit eight tons and 13 half-centuries as well.

He is currently the leading run-scorer of the 2024-25 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He has played eight matches and scored 752 runs at a strike rate of 125.96.

He has hit 317 boundaries, and 48 sixes and has the highest score of 163* in List A cricket.

