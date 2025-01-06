 Kapil Dev's records and stats on his 66th birthday

Kapil Dev is the youngest-ever captain to lift an ICC trophy. He was 24 years and 170 days old when he led India to 1983 WC win

Kapil holds the record for most wickets by an Indian pacer in International cricket - 687

He is the only player with 4000 runs and 400 wickets in Test cricket

Kapil is the only player ever to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in a year

He also has the most fifers by an Indian speedster in International cricket - 24

Kapil is the only Indian to have become World No.1 all-rounder in ODIs

He is the fastest Indian speedster to get to 300 and 400 wickets in Tests

Kapil has a total of 9031 runs and 687 wickets in International cricket

