 Kane Williamson vs Rachin Ravindra - Stats comparison after 15 Test matches

After playing 15 Tests for New Zealand, Kane Williamson had amassed 854 runs to his name.

Rachin Ravindra has scored 1,057 runs to his name after 15 Test matches.

Kane Williamson maintained an average of 32.84 runs after 15 Tests.

Rachin Ravindra has maintained an average of 37.75 runs after 15 Test matches.

Kane Williamson had hit two centuries after 15 Test matches.

Rachin Ravindra has hit two centuries as well after 15 Test matches.

Kane Williamson had been dismissed on a duck four times in his first 15 Test matches.

Rachin Ravindra has been dismissed on a duck once in 15 Test matches.

Kane Williamson's highest score in Test cricket after 15 matches was 131 runs.

Rachin Ravindra's highest score in 15 Test matches is 240 runs.

