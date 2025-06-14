Indian batsmen with fewer runs than Mitchell Starc in ICC Finals

Mitchell Starc scored his 11th Test fifty and one that he would cherish for the longest time, in a final when his side was seven down cheaply. Starc remained unbeaten on 58 as Australia set a huge target of 282 for South Africa to win. Starc now has 105 runs in ICC finals, equal to that of MS Dhoni and more than a few Indian batters. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : AP