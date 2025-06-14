Indian batsmen with fewer runs than Mitchell Starc in ICC Finals

Mitchell Starc scored his 11th Test fifty and one that he would cherish for the longest time, in a final when his side was seven down cheaply. Starc remained unbeaten on 58 as Australia set a huge target of 282 for South Africa to win. Starc now has 105 runs in ICC finals, equal to that of MS Dhoni and more than a few Indian batters. Take a look at the full list-
102 - Shubman Gill (in 6 innings)
100 - KL Rahul (in 2 innings)
99 - Hardik Pandya (in 3 innings)
98 - Sachin Tendulkar (in 4 innings)
76 - Axar Patel (in 2 innings)
69 - Rahul Dravid (in 2 innings)
64 - Cheteshwar Pujara (in 4 innings)
52 - Shikhar Dhawan (in 2 innings)
